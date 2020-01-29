First telethon for blood donations surpasses its donor goal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time, the American Red Cross hosted a telethon to get people to commit to donating blood, rather than raising money. They called it the “Red Alert Telethon” and WTAJ was proud to host them Tuesday in our studio.

During the telethon the Red Cross surpassed their goal of having 75 donors call in. More than 90 people made appointment.

Ken Geary, of the Red Cross says they aren’t meeting the amount of blood they need on hand for people who may need it right away.

“If you do the math, eighty plus donors are making appointments. They could help potentially three people. Thats 240 people that could have been helped by what we’ve done today here” says Geary

Local resident Madison Lascoli says her husband Dylan is one of the patients who needed lots of blood…And fast. Dylan was diagnosed with lymphoma in June.

Madison says” its been very very hard. We had a baby in the middle of it and he has went through 4 rounds of chemo and has hardly been able to interact with his son.. and until he gets the blood products…So im just here to stress how important it is. It takes 15 minutes of your day to go donate blood and it saves lives.”

According to the PA community blood bank, there is a life that needs blood every two seconds. The red cross wants to have it on their shelves… And ready to go.