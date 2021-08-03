Multiple crews called to early morning house fire in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders fought flames early Tuesday morning, at a house on the 1100 block of Steel Street in Johnstown.

Cambria County emergency dispatch told WTAJ that no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was initially reported around 2:30 a.m. Johnstown, Richland and West Hill fire departments all responded along with multiple EMS units and Johnstown police.

A fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this early morning house fire.