First Lady Wolf hosts discussion on mental health related to COVID-19

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s First Lady, Frances Wolf, hosted a discussion on mental health, trauma, and equity during the pandemic.

The discussion was streamed on Facebook and viewers could ask questions to the panel, which included representatives from the Department of Human Services, the Office of Advocacy and Reform, and Black Girl Health.

“Nearly half of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted due to worry and stress over COVID-19, and that burden is likely to continue even as the pandemic threat diminishes,” said First Lady Wolf.

This was the third conversation in a series titled “The Bigger Picture” which highlights different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.