First Lady Melania Trump heads to children’s hospital to celebrate Valentine’s Day with families

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) --Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, better known as MIT, say they have found security vulnerabilities, with a cell phone voting app called "VOATZ." The is the app used in West Virginia that allowed overseas military personnel to vote on the 2018 election. The Mountain State was the first in the nation to offer this ballot casting option.

Now, however, the MIT researchers say quote, "We find that VOATZ has vulnerabilities that allow different kinds of adversaries to alter, stop, or expose a user's vote…. and can potentially recover a user's secret ballot." The MIT report says votes could be changed or even erased. We asked West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner about the VOATZ app last Tuesday and again Friday following the Iowa Caucuses. He said then he's confident it's secure - and sticks by that assessment today.