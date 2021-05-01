First high school Esports competition held in Western PA

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The very first high school Esports competition for the Laurel Highlands was held at Saint Francis University today.

“ESports is competitive organized gaming, and that’s what really separates it from just playing sports at home it’s that next level commitment, that next level competition,” said Luke Trotz, director of Esports at Saint Francis University.

Teams from six high schools competed today, including Penn Cambria, Somerset, Bishop Carroll Catholic, Penn Trafford, Central Cambria, and Forest Hills. Friends and family could watch in-person or stream the event online.

“The whole thing about this event is not just playing video games, we also want to show the opportunities in the industries,” said Seth Mason, founder of The Esport Company.

Some of those opportunities include college scholarships and professional careers.

The force behind the event is The Esport Company, founded locally in Johnstown just 10 months ago.

“And here we are today at Saint Francis University doing this event with thousands people going to be watching this online all over the world,” said Mason.

Central Cambria gamer, Grace Wolf, encourages other girls to try out the sport. It could be a new passion, just as it is for.

“It’s not just a guy thing, I love playing the game and it’s difficult, always, but it’s great, it’s fun, when you have good people beside you, you have just as much fun as the guys,” said Wolf.

Today’s championship winners included:

Division 2 Rocket League Champions – Somerset Area High School

Division 1 Rocket League Champions – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School

Division 1 Overwatch Champions – Central Cambria High School

The Esports founder says this is only the beginning. He plans to take the program nationwide, and eventually, worldwide.