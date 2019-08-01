First ever ‘Sportsfest’ to raise money for local nonprofit

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Joshua House is hosting their first ever Sportsfest in Altoona.

The event will be this Saturday at Lakemont Park.

After their recent fundraiser, Hoopsfest, was a hit in Tyrone, the director of the organization decided to expand into Altoona.

They’re also including two new sports, beach volleyball and deck hockey.

The director of Sportsfest, Jim Kilmartin, said they want to appeal to everybody who wants to get out and be active.

“We want to make it a broad opportunity because not everybody like basketball. There are some people that, I mean hockey is on the rise here in the community. Volleyball is on the rise in the community, and there’s lots of other sports, but for right now, we decided we’re gonna add these two in see how it goes,” he said.

Thursday is the last day for teams to register. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Lakemont Park.