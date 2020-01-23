Firm to redevelop Philadelphia refinery site after $240M bid

FILE – In this June 21, 2019, file photo, flames and smoke emerge from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex in Philadelphia. Hilco Redevelopment aims to move quickly to clean up the 1,300-acre South Philadelphia refinery complex and redevelop it into a mixed-use industrial facility. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA, (AP) — City officials say a redevelopment firm has planned an “aggressive timeline” after their $240 million bid won an auction to acquire the bankrupt Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site.

Brian Abernathy, the city’s managing director, says Hilco Redevelopment Partners agreed to pay the high price to acquire the 1,300-acre refinery that was the site of an explosive fire in June and plans to move quickly to redevelop it into a mixed-use industrial facility.

Abernathy headed a four-person city government delegation that attended the auction on Friday and he says the firm came prepared for negotiations but did not submit a formal plan for the site.