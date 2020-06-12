Fireworks show announced at Seven Springs Mountain Resort

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Seven Springs Mountain Resort will be celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks show on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

The pyrotechnic display is being provided by Zambelli Fireworks and it will be a Drive-in only fireworks show.

Tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a parking spot within the resorts parking lot. No same day tickets will be sold.

Seven Springs will be following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing for the viewing experience. Attendees can either watch from in side their cars or watch outside next to their cars.

Tickets to the fireworks show can be purchased by visiting: https://www.7springs.com/events/fourth-of-july-fireworks/