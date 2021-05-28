Firetruck crashes into Philly building, leaving 5 injured.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four firefighters and one civilian were injured when a Philadelphia Fire Department firetruck crashed into a building after a collision with another vehicle.

The firetruck had left a nearby fire station Thursday and had its lights and siren on as firefighters headed to a report of a house fire a little after 4 p.m. in North Philadelphia, according to an emailed police incident report.

The truck collided with a car and was propelled into the building at 7th Street and Girard Avenue, police said. Details of what caused the crash were not immediately available.