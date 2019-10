CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire at roughly 7:30 p.m. at an address that was all too familiar to each of them.

The Ashville Volunteer Fire Company took to Facebook after all was said and done to inform people that there was a fire at the firehouse and that numerous crews responded to safely put it out without injury.

They report that the fire was finally located in a stack of cribbing that had come in contact with an exhaust pipe and that damage is considered minimal.