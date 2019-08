It was a happy ending for a hiker who needed to be rescued off of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a 47-year-old man started his hike early Tuesday morning and wandered off the trail, trapping him on a ledge.

Firefighters used a tree on top of the mountain to secure the ropes and used a hoist operation to assist the hiker down from the ledge.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the rescue and the hiker walked on his own from the base of the mountains.