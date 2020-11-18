Firefighters put out blaze in Huntingdon County home

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews were called to put out a fire on Wednesday afternoon in Huntingdon County.

Crews arrived at the home along Saxton Road in Liberty Township around noon and quickly put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the extent of damages to the home remains unknown at this time, though crews contained the blaze mostly to the attic.

