Firefighters help rescue beloved pet bird from tree

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When a Tyrone woman lost her beloved pet bird, Sunny, she thought she would never see her again.

“I was devastated,” Bonnie Zeigler told us. “Without her I don’t know where I would be.”

The two are always together.

Zeigler got the cockatiel to help her battle alcoholism, which stemmed from childhood trauma and the recent death of a close friend.

So when Sunny flew away on Saturday morning her entire world turned upside down.

She and her family started looking for the bird immediately.

“We combed the whole area and we looked everywhere we could,” Zeigler said. “We drove around and I told the neighbors.”

Sunny was eventually found in a neighbor’s tree, but she was stuck.

The Hookies Fire Company in Tyrone came to the rescue.

“Things are not the best right now and if we can help bring a smile to people’s faces that is fantastic,” William McElwain, assistant fire chief of the Hookies Fire Company, said. “We were more than happy to do that.”

Sunny is now safe and happy to be home.

Zeigler wants everyone to know how grateful she is to those who didn’t hesitate to help.

“She would not be here right now without them,” Zeigler explained. “I don’t know how I would have gotten her back. I didn’t think I was ever going to be able to see her again.”

It’s a happy ending that we’re all glad to see!