Firearm protection instructors teach gun placement safety

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — A group of people spent most of their day inside on Sunday learning to properly use firearms. Most of them said they wanted to use the skill to protect themselves and their families. The ‘P91 Protection’ Firearms training group held the session. The instructors say one of their primary goals is to teach people how to properly store weapons so they won’t end up in the wrong hands.

‘P91 Protection’ Instructor, Kermit Alwine says “Right now there is a lot of vehicle entries and thefts and firearms are being stolen and used in crime. We want to prevent that.”

Intructors say the best place for your weapon is in a safe drawer where only you have access. If you have children, they say place your firearm in a safe or lockbox with a code that only you know.