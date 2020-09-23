Fire tears through home in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a home in Huntingdon county after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.
The fire started in the back corner of the home on Church Street and quickly spread to the first and second floors before reaching the attic.
One person was in the home at the time but was not injured. Although the cause has not been determined, officials do not believe it is suspicious.
