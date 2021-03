JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway, after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Hometown Market in Brookville.

The call, which first came in around 3:30 a.m., brought at least six companies to the area of West Taylor Street. By the time the scene was under control, the front of the building had taken noticeable damage. At this point, the cause of the fire is unknown.

County dispatchers tell WTAJ nobody was injured during the incident.