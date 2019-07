NOYES TWP. CLINTON CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a seasonal home in Noyes Township.

An unidentified man was located inside the home.

The investigation into the death and the cause of the fire is ongoing with the Fire Marshal and Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the State Police Fire Marshal Unit at 570-368-5700