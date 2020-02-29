Fire destroys part of cabin rental business in Jefferson County

COOK FOREST, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An fire Thursday night destroyed part of a cabin rental business in Cook Forest, Jefferson County.

Several fire departments responded to a fire around 7 p.m. at Hominy Ridge Lodge and Cabins.

According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, the store, the residence, two motorcycles and a car are a complete loss.

A post from the business on Facebook says most of the cabins survived the fire and will still be available to rent.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.