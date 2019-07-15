Fire destroys Jefferson County sawmill

SNYDER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews spent several hours putting out a fire at a Jefferson County sawmill Monday.

Brockway Volunteer Fire Company Chief Ralph Reed said the fire started around 11:30 a.m.

Reed said workers at Watt Logging Company were welding in the mill Monday morning.

“They had some sparks drop down, they put some water on it, they thought that they had the fire out, they went to take a break, and an individual out in the yard saw the smoke,” Reed said.

Reed said when crews arrived, the back of the building was fully engulfed.

Eleven fire departments responded– to fight the fire and the heat.

“We had a lot of fire departments here, mainly for the manpower, because with as hot as it was today, we could try to rotate them out, run them through rehab that way none of the firefighters had any injuries,” Reed said.

To help the firefighters, AmServ Dusan Ambulance out of DuBois debuted their emergency response unit at its first emergency scene.

“We come here to take care of the firefighters when they’re on scene for a long period of time,” EMT Michael Page said.

The trailer is stocked with cold water, snacks and an air conditioned tent– giving firefighters a cool place to take a break.

“We’ll have them come over, we’ll take their vitals, make sure they’re at the normal limits,” Page said. “If they are, then they’re allowed to go back to work. If not, they can sit in the tent a little bit, cool down, wait for their vitals to come down.”

Reed said the tent was essential in keeping firefighters safe so they could knock down the flames quickly.

“To get the guys in there, get cooled down as quickly as possible without, you know, without that it would have probably delayed getting people back into circulation,” Reed said.

The mill– which houses the saws and debarker– is a total loss.

A state police fire marshal is investigating. Reed said the cause appears to be accidental.