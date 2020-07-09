Fire department responds to house fire in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Fire Department was dispatched Thursday morning for a house fire on 5th Avenue.

The fire department was dispatched at 10:28 a.m. and when they arrived flames were shooting out of the back second floor window.



After 15 minutes, the fire was under control. Three adults and a baby live at the residence. All of the residents made it out of the house safely.

Chief Tim Hileman said that the home will be livable once the one window is boarded up.



The American Red Cross is assisting the residents once repairs are made.