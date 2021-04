STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders fought flames early Monday morning at the Americana House apartments on Locust Lane.

They were initially called around 12:30 a.m. and remained on scene into the daylight hours.

Centre County emergency dispatch tells WTAJ the fire is out at this point, with no injuries reported.

It is not known if residents who left their apartments during the fire have been allowed to return yet.