STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An apartment building in State College caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The call for the fire went out at approximately 1:45 p.m. for a fire on the third floor of the building located on the 100 block of North Barnard Street.

State College police have confirmed that nobody is currently inside of the building. The fire has been contained.

The 100 block of North Barnard Street is currently closed.