BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —One family in Blair County is safe after a fire broke out from a light fixture in their home Thursday morning.
Around 10 a.m. crews responded to a home on 231 Bonnie Lane in Frankstown Township.
Responders from Geeseytown, Williamsburg, Duncansville and the Phoenix Fire Department were able to contain the fire to the bathroom on the second floor of the house.
At this point, fire crews said that there’s more water damage than fire damage. No injuries were reported.
Fire breaks out in Blair County home
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —One family in Blair County is safe after a fire broke out from a light fixture in their home Thursday morning.