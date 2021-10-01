Fire breaks out at Jefferson County church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders from multiple counties were called Friday morning, to fight flames at the Just For Jesus Church in Brockway.

Crews started making their way to the scene off Route 28 around 3:30 A.M. When they arrived, flames were coming out of the building’s right side and door.

The church was empty when the fire began, and no injuries were reported.

Brockway fire chief Michael Hoskavich was not able to share any information about what caused the blaze, but he did say firefighters have an idea of where the flames started. A more thorough investigation is expected to take place later Friday morning.