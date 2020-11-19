Fire academy certification now available in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders in our area can now receive national level certification testing right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Centre County’s public safety training center is now a state fire academy field certification test site.

According to the center’s coordinator Mark Keller, 27 test sites are scattered throughout the commonwealth, but this is the first of its kind in our region.

“It gets firefighters into the facility, emergency service people in general into the facility to use the facility for a multitude of different types of training,” Keller said.

Keller said the center is available for first responders in the entire north central region of the commonwealth. In some cases, this means it eliminates traveling up to two hours just to become certified.

