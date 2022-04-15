SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Easter Bunny may have some competition, as the mysterious Moneyman returns with an egg hunt at Windber Recreation Park on April 15 at 8:15 p.m.

4,000 colorful eggs filled with both sour and sweet mouthwatering treats, will be strategically hidden throughout the park, but two of them are eggstra special.

“There will be two golden eggs. So if you find a golden egg, you’ll either get an iPhone 13 Pro or diamond earrings,” said Moneyman.

The Moneyman says the entire community is invited to take part in the free event, and that even he will be there watching.

“I’ll be there, I’ll be hunting some eggs too,” said Moneyman.

He advises focusing on the egg hunt, though, instead of figuring out who he is, as only a few people know his true identity.

“I told about 10 of my friends. It’s more fun being hidden. A couple people guess… and I just sway and lead them away,” said Moneyman.

According to Moneyman, he’s just your average guy, who enjoys doing fun things for his community.

“Everyone always says this place sucks so I’m just trying to do cool stuff around here,” said Moneyman.

Moneyman notes that the egg hunt wouldn’t be possible without the sponsorship of Precious Metals and Diamond Company, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Memorial Highway Chevrolet.

Folks planning on attending are encouraged to carpool, as parking is limited.