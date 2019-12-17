Final decision made on closing of a popular street in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The debate on whether or not to shut down Allen Street in State College for the summer was finalized today.

After months of debate, the borough state college council voted not to move forward with the ‘Summers on Allen’ project. The project would close the one-hundred block of Allen Street in State College from May 11th until July 3rd. These months are slow due to students at PSU going home for the summer.

The decision came as a surprise to lots of locals. This is the third year this was bought up to the council for a vote.