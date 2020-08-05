Final clinical registrant approved for medical marijuana research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health approved the eighth and final clinical registrant that will be part of the state’s research program for medical marijuana on Wednesday.

Goodblend Pennsylvania, LLC is affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh. A clinical registrant holds both a medical marijuana grower/processor and a dispensary permit.

The clinical research program is guided by the Medical Marijuana Act.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that the work already being done by these partners is providing physicians with more evidence-based research to make clinical decisions for their patients.



“This is the cornerstone of our program and the key to our clinically-based, patient-focused program for those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions,” Dr. Levine said.

The other clinical registrants are found below:

PA Options for Wellness, Inc., affiliated with Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey

Agronomed Biologics LLC, affiliated with Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia

MLH Explorations, LLC, affiliated with Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia

Laurel Harvest Labs LLC, contracted with Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia

CannTech PA, LLC, contracted with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), Erie

Organic Remedies, Inc., contracted with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia

Curaleaf PA, LLC, contracted with The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

There are currently 89 operational dispensaries in Pennsylvania and 25 operational growers/processors.