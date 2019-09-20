Filmmaker from Clearfield County premieres trailer for his film “Shooting Heroin”

Spencer Folmar, a filmmaker who was raised in Grassflat, Clearfield County, premiered the trailer for his film “Shooting Heroin” on WTAJ This Morning.

It’s a feature film about the opioid epidemic.

Folmar filmed the movie at locations all throughout Central PA. He hopes it will spread awareness and get people talking more about the opioid crisis.

“I had no idea how bad the opioid epidemic had gotten back in my hometown, back in rural america,” Folmar told us. “I felt compelled to tell the story from back home and shed some light and bring some exposure to this terrible epidemic.”

There are going to be screenings throughout our area.

Click here for a list of where they’ll be held.