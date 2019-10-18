Film Director says “Shooting Heroin” premiere brings epidemic to light

Thursday night in Philipsburg, a film director from Clearfield County, premiered his drama, “Shooting Heroin” at Rowland Theater.

The film takes a look at real heroin-related events that happened in Centre and Clearfield counties.



The director says when he visited friends and family in Clearfield county three years ago he learned there was a problem.

“I hope that this film just brings awareness nationwide to the opioid epidemic. And I also aspire that this film will bring hope to the families that have been devastated by this epidemic, and that it encourages all of us to take responsibilities and do something,” Spencer Folmar, Director, Producer and Writer at “Shooting Heroin, said.

Scenes in the movie were shot in Philipsburg, Centre County and Morrisdale, Clearfield County. It includes over 500 extras. “Shooting Heroin” will be shown in State College and Altoona next month, as apart of a nation-wide tour.