Festivities are high at Bellefonte Winter Market

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Bellefonte Winter Market celebrated their fourth year in season Sunday, which hosted loads of activities for families to get in with the festivity.

The event was initially scheduled for Saturday, but the weather prompted the occasion to be moved to Sunday afternoon. That didn’t stop the crowd of people nor the number of vendors.

People took the walkways of Talleyrand Park, where they got to see the near 70 vendors display their holiday merchandise or signature items. Some community members viewed the items as special Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers. Bellefonte resident Lucio Perez said that this was his first time at the event and looked forward to the food.

Aside from the vendors, a few food trucks were offering their menus. Then, there were performances from Anchor and Arrow and the St John’s Catholic Church.

This year’s market had the largest number of vendors that they’ve had. Program manager Jennilyn Schuster said Bellefonte is becoming a destination location because of the many people that come from out of the way to see the event.

“Everybody is so excited about the event,” Schuster said. The first person that came to the tent actually said, ‘Oh my god, Bellefonte is a destination.’ Everybody’s coming here, the architect is amazing, and it’s definitely becoming a community that’s one to watch.”

Perez said he could feel the festive atmosphere when walking around. He thinks that shopping local is more important than ever, and events like the market make it easier to do that.

“I think just really getting the sense of people being here with their friends and meet their local neighbors and vendors in the area. I think that’s the overall feeling of why they’re doing this. That it’s festive but also community approach,” Perez said.