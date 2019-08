PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bring your dog out for some fun and free entertainment in Jefferson County Saturday.

Woofstock festival is going on in Barclay Square in Punxsutawney from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

People and their dogs are welcome to join in the free entertainment, food, pet photos and other festivities.

All money raised benefits Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions.

Willow Run is a non-profit humane services organization in Jefferson County.

