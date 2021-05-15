Police investigate assault in Ferguson Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ferguson Township Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Wednesday morning.

Police said an Asian woman was walking along the 100 block of East Clinton Avenue at 9:40 a.m. when a man who was described as a “skinny, white male wearing a mask” threw an object at her and struck her in the back of the head.

Police said the male told the woman to “go back where she came from” before getting into the passenger side of a dark Sedan. That vehicle was last seen on Curtin Street heading toward West Aaron Drive.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to call Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050 or police@twp.ferguson.pa.us.