Ferguson Township requires masks with new ordinance

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An emergency temporary ordinance requiring face coverings has been adopted in Ferguson Township after the Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 17.

The ordinance also implemented additional regulations to reduce transmission of COVID-19. It expires on Sept. 9 at 12:01 a.m.

It is currently enforceable by the Ferguson Township Police Department and repeat offenders may receive fines.

Under the temporary ordinance, all people in Ferguson Township are required to wear a face covering inside any building open to the public. This includes grocery stores, retail stores, service establishments and other municipal and government buildings.

Face coverings are also required on all transport and transit vehicles such as Uber and Lyft. If a person is waiting to enter a building open to the public, face coverings are required unless a social distance of six feet can be maintained.

The ordinance also states that employees of businesses in Ferguson Township must wear a mask if they come in contact with the public unless they are physically separated by a barrier.

Face masks are exempt when an individual is in a private vehicle or private dwellings, such as a home or individual office. Face masks are not required when participating in recreational physical activities, whether they are done indoors or outdoors.

Within the ordinance, other exemptions under specific circumstances are highlighted, including medical conditions and disabilities.

In terms of gathering sizes, the township is deferring to current orders from the state, limited indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

The board supervisors will meet on Sept. 8 to enact a permanent ordinance of a similar caliber, which is open to the public.