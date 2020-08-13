Ferguson Township putting in Flashing Yellow Lights

If you’re driving in Ferguson Township, you’ll soon see flashing yellow arrows at intersections.

The township is installing these new flashing yellow lights, after it received numerous complaints from drivers about the lack of time to turn left at certain intersections.

The intersections include North Atherton Street and Blue Course Drive, as well as West College Avenue and Whitehall Road.

“The flashing yellow arrow is taking the place of what used to be just a green round signal, where people had to interpret that to go, “Yep, it’s green, I can make a left if it’s safe,” Ron Seybert, Engineer for Ferguson Township, said. “Now, we’re giving them a flashing yellow arrow just for that left turn lane.”

A flashing yellow light will also be put at the new intersection, West College and Shingletown Road.

The township hopes the $29,000 project will be finished by September.