CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 7-floor, mixed-use building along West College Avenue is under review in Ferguson Township.

The proposed construction of a 75 foot, 222,548 square foot building at 1004 and 1006 W College Ave was submitted to the township on Monday.

An arcade, lobby and commercial space are slated for the ground floor, as well as one, two and three bedroom apartments on the upper level floors.

Gwin Dobson & Foreman Engineers submitted the plan on behalf of State College-based developer, Highland Holding Group.

The plan shows demolishing the buildings that currently stand at the addresses to construct the new building.