FEMA approves extra $300 per week for Pennsylvanians

FILE – In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has thus far found little traction among the states, which would be required to pick up a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has been approved for a FEMA grant allowing for an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefits.

The grant was approved by FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor. FEMA will be working with Governor Wolf to implement a system for funding availability.

President Trump made $44 billion available from the FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide assistance for those who lost wages due to COVID-19.

Just last week, Gov. Wolf was urging Congress to extend the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, saying that Pennsylvania does not have the ability to provide $100 a week in response to President Trump’s new round of federal unemployment assistance.

Gov. Wolf also said that additional eligibility requirements would prevent about 30,000 Pennsylvanians from receiving assistance, despite being eligible in the previous round.