Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump’s brother and son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating to his phony political organization.

Joshua Hall was arrested Tuesday. The 22-year-old Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, resident was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court. Charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft were lodged against him after prosecutors said he spent contributions on personal expenses.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer. Prosecutors say he impersonated Trump’s brother Robert. After Robert Trump died in August, he moved to Barron Trump.