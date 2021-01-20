Feds decide to not renew Moshannon Valley Correction Center contract

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided to not renew its contract with the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility, according to GEO Group, Inc.

According to CEO George Zoley, GEO has operated the correctional facility under a public-private partnership with the Federal Bureau of Prisons for over a decade. He said the decline in federal prison populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic may result in the federal bureau not renewing contracts.

The current contract is up on March 31.

Clearfield County Commissioners said they were extremely disappointed about the decision.

“This facility employs over two hundred and fifty individuals and the loss of these family-sustaining jobs will be a significant blow to the local economy, particularly that of the Moshannon Valley,” the commissioners said in a statement.

The commissioners are in contact with officials at the federal and state level to find a suitable use for the facility.

“We hope that the GEO Group is able to successfully market this great resource so that the facility is able to continue to employ many Clearfield County citizens for years to come,” they said.