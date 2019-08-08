FedEx splits with Amazon

FedEx and Amazon are parting ways.

Starting next month, it will no longer deliver Amazon orders to customers. The move comes after FedEx dumped Amazon from its air cargo services in June.

Amazon has been aggressively working to expand its own delivery network.

Many analysts see that as a threat to the traditional carriers’ business. According to FedEx, Amazon accounted for just 1.3% of its revenue last year.

The company says it will focus on what it calls the “broader e-commerce market.”

It has partnerships with retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, and Target.