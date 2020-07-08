Federal inmate charged with contraband possession

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Loretto was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of possession of a prohibited object in prison, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady on Tuesday.

Gary McCrae, 50, allegedly possessed a quantity of Buprenorphine, a narcotic, on Nov. 13 in 2019.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years, a fine of $250,000, or both. The actual sentence would be based on the seriousness and prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.