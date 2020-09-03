Federal agents search nursing home with many virus deaths

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal agents searched a nursing home near Pittsburgh that had the worst coronavirus outbreak of any in Pennsylvania and was already being investigated by the state on suspicion of criminal neglect.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said in a written statement that agents were at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, as well as at the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County.

Meanwhile, Temple University announced Thursday that the majority of classes will shift online through the end of the fall semester amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases among students.