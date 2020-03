FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. regulators warned several companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it. The warnings were emailed Friday, March 6, 2020, to companies based in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. and were announced Monday. Nearly all the targeted companies had complied by Monday morning, with mentions of the virus or products to treat it taken off their websites. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(WTAJ) – The food and drug administration issued a warning to EpiPen users experiencing auto-injection errors.

EpiPen 0.3 and EpiPen Junior 0.15 users could experience delayed or insufficient injections.

The FDA says removing the blue safety release with a sideways force could cause spontaneous activation.

Difficulties removing the device from a carrier tube have also been reported.

If you have similar issues with your EpiPen call 800-796-9526.

You can view the full release below.