FBI searching for ‘John Doe’ in child sexual exploitation case

(WTAJ) — The Philadelphia Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public’s help to identify an unknown individual they say may have important information regarding a sexual exploitation investigation of a child.

Pictures released show an unidentified male labeled as ‘John Doe 45’ who was allegedly seen with a child victim in a video reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. Data found within the file of the video show it was produced between January 2019 and April 2019, according to the FBI.

John Doe 45.

John Doe 45.

Room seen in video reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

John Doe 45 was described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache, and a beard. He is also heard speaking English in the video. The FBI says it is possible that his appearance may have changed over the years due to the age of the images.

Additional information and media regarding the pictured man are available on the FBI’s website. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.