FBI search for missing VA teen, possibly armed man

BUMPASS, Va. (WTAJ) — Officials are searching for 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks who is believed to be missing and endangered.

According to a release from the FBI, she’s believed to be in the company of Bruce William Lynch, Jr, of Bumpass.

Isabel is described as white, 4’11”. 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is 34 years old and described as white, 5’10”, 190 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

They believe Lynch may be driving a light blue or silver looking 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia plate VEM-9071.

Officials did not speculate if the two are traveling in any certain direction.

The release states that Lynch may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

The FBI warns people to not approach if they see Hicks or Lynch and to immediately call 911.

You can also call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with any information that may lead to the safe return of Isabel Hicks.