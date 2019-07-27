FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, who authorities are searching for after his parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana. The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest. (FBI via AP)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Medford Police Department and the FBI are searching for a 2-year-old boy whose parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

Officers are trying to find Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, the FBI said in a news release Friday night.

The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

Officers found Janiak dead with a gunshot wound to her head, and Salcido dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said in a news release. Their child was not in the 1996 GMC Jimmy with Oregon license plates, the FBI said.

The Jackson County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office investigated the couple for a burglary in 2018, the FBI said. Both were convicted of the charges, and Janiak was to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11, the FBI said. She did not show up for her sentencing.

Felony warrants were subsequently issued for the couple’s arrest.

Relatives were concerned for the couple and their son because they had made no contact with any friends or family, the FBI said. The relatives described Janiak to law enforcement as a good mother who had mental health issues.

Relatives also told law enforcement that the family was homeless and would camp along the greenway in Medford.

Investigators found by searching Janiak’s financial records that the last activity was on June 3 and June 4, when two purchases were made at a Walmart in Medford, the FBI said.

The purchases were caught on surveillance video, which showed the parents and Aiden together. The couple purchased camping equipment, the FBI said.