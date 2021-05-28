FBI offers reward to help find Philly arsonists

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Philadelphia Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying seven individuals.

These individuals are being sought in connection with arson incidents in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020.

See images of suspects below:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Philadelphia Office at (215) 418-4000 or submit a tip online.