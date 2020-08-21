FBI offers $25,000 reward for information on armed robbers targeting PA, MD pharmacies

(WTAJ) — The FBI’s Philadelphia and Baltimore Divisions are asking for the public’s help in identifying several armed and dangerous individuals responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
The suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks, and gloves, use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs; primarily Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for these pharmaceutical robberies.
Anyone with information on these subjects or robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.