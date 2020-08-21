FBI offers $25,000 reward for information on armed robbers targeting PA, MD pharmacies

A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — The FBI’s Philadelphia and Baltimore Divisions are asking for the public’s help in identifying several armed and dangerous individuals responsible for more than a dozen pharmacy robberies in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

The suspects, dressed in dark clothing with hoods, face masks, and gloves, use pepper spray on employees and customers while stealing prescription drugs; primarily Oxycodone, Percocet, and Promethazine.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individuals responsible for these pharmaceutical robberies.