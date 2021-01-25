Fatal overdose in Altoona leads to gun charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A deadly drug overdose has led to the arrest of an Altoona man on a gun charge.

Altoona police were called to the Sixth Avenue apartment of 58-year-old Donald Dargan on Friday for the fatal overdose of a 38-year-old woman. While investigating her death, a double-barrel shotgun was spotted in the living room, according to the charges.

Dargan has a prior felony conviction for drugs, so when asked if the shotgun belonged to him, Dargan told cops it belonged to a neighbor and he was just looking at it, police noted.

The neighbor told police he sold the firearm — one he found while tearing down a Juniata garage — to Dargan for $60 about seven months ago. The neighbor explained he cleaned the gun when he brought it home, but it didn’t work because the firing pins were rusted. He also said Dargan didn’t know it didn’t work.

Dargan was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond after his arraignment on a single count of felony prohibited possession of a firearm on Saturday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Central Court.