Fatal crash in Clearfield County leaves one dead, two injured

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash in Pine Township on July 10 has resulted in one person dead and two others injured, according to state police.

Linda Solida, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linda Solida was the passenger of a motorcycle driven by Michael Solida, 53. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Park Road at 6:15 p.m. and went to make a right turn on Anderson Creek Road when it was struck on the rear right corner.

The vehicle that struck the motorcycle failed to reduce its speed when the motorcycle attempted to turn. The driver was an unnamed adult male.

The motorcycle traveled off the road until it struck a tree.



The drivers of both vehicles were transported by ambulance to UPMC Altoona for their injuries.



Michael and Linda Solida were both not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The driver that struck the motorcycle was wearing a seatbeat at the time.